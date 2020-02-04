Wind sled in unexplored Antarctica with Ramón Larramendi

Thursday, 6th February at 21h at the Andorra National Auditorium, Ordino.

EXPLORE: Mountain and Travel Cinema.

An annual film series organised by the comuns of Ordino and La Massana.

“Trineo de viento en Antartida Inexplorada” 2018-2019 (Wind sled in unexplored Antarctica).

The wind sleigh is the first wind-powered polar vehicle, inspired by Inuit technology. With it, Ramón Larramendi and his team have achieved a number of global polar exploration milestones, such as the first Antarctic sail crossing, the first at the geographical southern pole and the first circumnavigation of Greenland. Ramon will tell us how it works and why it is so incredible, and how it can even be used as a platform for scientific exploration.

