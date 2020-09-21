White Georges Irat MM Roadster from 1935 21.09.2020 World best cars by Jordi Vilaró / cars White Georges Irat MM Roadster from 1935 with four cylinders, 954 cc. Max. speed: 110 km/h. Total issued: 80 2020 Red Ferrari F8 Tributo 15.09.2020 Red BMW Coupe 2800 CS Karmann 10.09.2020 Ford Mustang Saleen S281. Blue color 04.09.2020 Green Peugeot Type 176 Cabriolet from 1926 02.09.2020 The Renault Juvaquatre from 1940 01.09.2020 New MINI electric 24.08.2020 Read more: World best cars by Jordi Vilaró ...