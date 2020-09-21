White Georges Irat MM Roadster from 1935

  World best cars by Jordi Vilaró   /   

White Georges Irat MM Roadster from 1935 with four cylinders, 954 cc. Max. speed: 110 km/h. Total issued: 80

 

