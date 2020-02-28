While we do not have foreign investors, we are still at the stage of forming a new model for the development of the country’s energy sector, said FEDA Director Albert Moltes

  Opinion   /   , , ,

While we do not have foreign investors, we are still at the stage of forming a new model for the development of the country's energy sector, said FEDA Director Albert Moltes

In an interview with all-andorra.com in March 2016, the Director of the Andorran National Energy Company (FEDA) Albert Moltes Betriu stated that the company was on the verge of creating a new structure in which investors, including foreign ones, would be invited to actively participate in the development of energy complex for the country. Today, February 28, 2020, on a business breakfast organized by the Andorran Family Business Association (l’Empresa Familiar Andorrana) we asked him about the progress with attracting investors:

“It was a plan for creating a new model to attract investors – foreign or local, it does not matter to us. We are currently negotiating with Dalkia, a subsidiary of the French Électricité de France. Projects worth 10-20 million euros are being discussed, which are not very large investment projects.

Yes, so far we have no foreign investors. We are still at the stage of forming a new model for the development of the country’s energy sector. This new model will create a framework for the implementation of such projects. Perhaps it will be formed next year or within the next two years.

We are interested in making concessions in sectors such as generation and heating networks. This is not a question of money, rather we are interested in new technologies.”

Irina Rybalchenko

Proper relaxation is an important part of training, says professional athlete and trainer, Eduard Barceló

I don’t think that a big international airport is what our country currently needs, says the ex-minister of tourism of Andorra, Consul of Canillo, Francesc Camp

Ski mountaineering has seriously evolved and has every chance to become an Olympic discipline, said Jaume Esteve, President of the Andorran Ski Mountaineering Federation and Member of ISMF

The art market is overheated today and the high prices for some paintings cannot be explained, says art director of the Carmen Thyssen Museum in Andorra, Guillermo Сervera

The future is for those media forms that are economically more profitable: for digital ones, says David Trueba, Spanish director, writer and journalist

The caganer, although like many other traditions has spread to more places outside Catalonia, is a typical figure of the Catalan Christmas, said Fabiola Sofia Masegosa, professor, translator and writer

Read more: Opinion ...