While we do not have foreign investors, we are still at the stage of forming a new model for the development of the country’s energy sector, said FEDA Director Albert Moltes

In an interview with all-andorra.com in March 2016, the Director of the Andorran National Energy Company (FEDA) Albert Moltes Betriu stated that the company was on the verge of creating a new structure in which investors, including foreign ones, would be invited to actively participate in the development of energy complex for the country. Today, February 28, 2020, on a business breakfast organized by the Andorran Family Business Association (l’Empresa Familiar Andorrana) we asked him about the progress with attracting investors:

“It was a plan for creating a new model to attract investors – foreign or local, it does not matter to us. We are currently negotiating with Dalkia, a subsidiary of the French Électricité de France. Projects worth 10-20 million euros are being discussed, which are not very large investment projects.

Yes, so far we have no foreign investors. We are still at the stage of forming a new model for the development of the country’s energy sector. This new model will create a framework for the implementation of such projects. Perhaps it will be formed next year or within the next two years.

We are interested in making concessions in sectors such as generation and heating networks. This is not a question of money, rather we are interested in new technologies.”

