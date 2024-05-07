Preparing our body for summer with a massage is a great way to improve our health and well-being and adapt to seasonal changes. Massage helps to restore energy, improve skin texture, making it look younger.

Massage also improves circulation, which is particularly beneficial in the warmer months when temperatures rise and vascular dilation can be much more intense. Lymphatic drainage massage helps to reduce the feeling of heaviness in the legs and the discomfort associated with it. Here, we speak to Roser Call, who has created her magical space for Serenity Relaxing chiropractic massage sessions.

How many massage sessions do you recommend to maximise results and prepare the body for summer?

The recommended number may vary according to each person’s individual needs. If you want to maintain a good level of relaxation and well-being, you can plan massage sessions once a week or every fortnight.

Incorporating massage sessions into your prevention and maintenance programme can also be beneficial. Regular sessions, every two to four weeks, can help keep muscles supple and reduce accumulated stress.

It’s important to listen to your body and pay attention to its needs. If you find that your massage sessions are too frequent or too scattered, you can, if necessary, modify your timetable.

We tend to drink more in summer. What is the relationship between massage and the amount of water we drink? What is the recommended daily fluid intake for an adult?

When massage is combined with adequate hydration, its beneficial effects can be enhanced. After a massage, it’s important to drink water to hydrate the body and eliminate the toxins released during the massage. Sufficient hydration can help to increase the effectiveness of the massage, as it keeps muscle tissue hydrated and supple. Massage and hydration are important practices for general well-being, as water helps to regulate body temperature and prevent dehydration.

The amount of water an adult should drink varies according to age, weight, sex, level of physical activity, climate and state of health. You can drink not only water, but also, for example, tea, fruit juice, etc. Clear or pale-coloured urine indicates good hydration.