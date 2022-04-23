What about your limits : the Pyrenees survival course

The Madriu-Perafita-Claror Valley (Andorra, Pyrenees) organises a survival course from May 20 to May 22, 2022. Participants will get an experience that is based on developing various survival skills in the wild and exploring their own limits.

During the two days, participants will learn how to build a shelter from improvised materials, take an orienteering course, cook and stay in camping conditions in order to distance themselves from civilization as much as possible.

The difficulty level is beginner. It means that the course is suitable for almost everyone who wants to build a stronger connection with nature and step outside a comfort zone (age restrictions – from 10 years).

The course is accompanied by two professional mountain guides.

Course fee: 165 euros (adult) and 135 euros (children from 10 to 16 years old).

Services include:

• Permission to stay in the protected area of ​​the Madriu-Perafita-Claror Valley (part of UNESCO);

• Group security equipment;

• Camping utensils;

• Accident insurance.

The price does not include:

• Personal meals (full board – additional 40 euros per person);

• Personal equipment;

• Transfer