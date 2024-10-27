Claudio Ramírez is an artist, ‘information architect,’ and publicist born in 1963 in the south of Brazil. He has been working in the field of visual communications since 1980, excelling in areas such as graphic design, art direction, and illustration, and has won numerous awards for his work.

His passion for theatre led him to pursue conceptual drawing and art direction. His experience in digital technology has allowed him to become an art director for high-level projects for Brazil’s main telecommunications companies.

Claudio’s works have been presented in international exhibitions and are part of several collections in Brazil, USA, Mexico, France, Germany, Spain, Andorra, and Portugal.

In 2023, he had the honour of representing Brazil at the UNESCO ArtCamp in Andorra, and more recently he held an artists’ residency in Hamburg. Claudio’s exhibition is currently being held at the Roc Blanc Hotel in Andorra, where the artist invites all art lovers to congregate.

Interview: Irina Rybalchenko

Tell us a few words about you and your solo exhibition. What are your paintings about? Why did you choose the theme of mythology?

Last year I participated in ArtCamp, organised by Unesco and representing Brazil. In addition to getting to know this wonderful country, I sold some small works, received an important commission, and made new and dear friends.

This year, I have had several exhibitions across Europe and I participated in a three-month art residency at an important cultural centre in Hamburg, Germany, where I also exhibited my work and gave a workshop on my technique.

I took advantage of the opportunity to visit Andorra to deliver an order I had received in Ordino, and I was invited to exhibit my work at the Hotel Rocblanc, where I was very warmly received.

This exhibition ‘Livre Labirinto’ is a random selection of archetypes from classical mythology, but seen through a certain poetic prism through which I seek to humanise them. So I use people very close to me as models. I chose this subject, firstly because of my personal interest in it, but also because I realised that narratives from 3,000 years ago speak of the same desires and inner struggles that modern man continues to face.

I focus on the human characters, centaurs and titans who, like us, are still at the mercy of the ‘justice of the gods,’ but mostly on their own passions, actions, and search for balance and reason.

Tell us about the app that makes your paintings move and sound…

I created an augmented reality effect for a painting called Gedali.

A centaur that, apart from being a physical hybrid of human and horse, has a poetic inner world that combines the literary works of Moacyr Scliar,, the musical works of Hique Gomez, my painting works and ‘an interactive digital work’ that I created with two friends, Rique Barbo, who helped me with the animation and did the synchronisation of the music, and Pablo Darde, a programmer, who put it all together and made an app that allows us to see and hear the painting while the centaur’s violin plays. Although my background is in painting, I also love these new media technologies.

In this regard, what do you think about the evolution of art and its current trends?

Over the last 50 years, we have entered a period of exponential acceleration in the emergence of new languages and media—both for production and exhibition.

The consumption of information and art has also rapidly changed.

And in this whirlwind is the artist with a desire to express their poetics. Some stay true to the process, while others ride the wave of concept for concept’s sake. I believe that all these contradictions are valid, and that there is room for everything, including the coexistence and mixing of traditional and new media.

What do you think are the most appealing themes for contemporary artists today?

I think art has always been about the ‘human soul’: the desire we feel when we sing, dance… ever since we did it around the fire in the cave. Today it may be a more intimate and autobiographical theme or a political and universal one, but it will always be about the ‘human soul.’

You live in Brazil. What can you tell us about the Brazilian art market in general? What are the main differences between the Brazilian art market and the European art market?

The art market in Brazil follows the same trends as the rest of the world. It represents an art market that is seen as an investment, where buyers seek advice from experts in the field. There are passionate collectors who are fascinated by the poetics of the work itself and buy based on this criterion. Today, it is up to the artist to find this path—either through honest representatives and gallerists, or on their own through alternative channels.