Vueling to accept cryptocurrencies for flight purchases from mid-2023

Vueling customers will be able to use cryptocurrencies to purchase flights online from the second half of 2023.

The airline will become “the first low-cost airline in Europe to accept cryptocurrencies as a payment alternative,” Vueling explained in a statement on Wednesday.

The move is the result of a collaboration agreement between Vueling and Criptan, a Valencian start-up specializing in cryptocurrencies. Vueling, part of IAG, was also founded in Valencia, but has its main hub at Barcelona-El Prat Airport.

