Vueling incorporates Norse Atlantic Airways into its Vueling Global platform

Vueling has incorporated the Norwegian airline Norse Atlantic Airways into its Vueling Global platform, to offer “more options and flexibility to customers,” the airline reported in a statement on Thursday.

The Norwegian airline, which becomes the 18th partner in Vueling Global, will offer flights from Oslo, London and New York to destinations in the United States and South America.

With the addition of Norse Atlantic Airways, Vueling Global now offers flights to over 30 destinations worldwide, including destinations in Africa, Asia, North America, and South America.

In addition to Norse Atlantic Airways, Vueling Global partners include LEVEL, Qatar Airways, and Aegean, among others.

