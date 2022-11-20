Vueling cancels 28 flights at Barcelona airport due to cabin crew strike

Vueling has canceled 28 flights at the Barcelona airport this Sunday ahead of the cabin crew strike.

The company expects 85% of flights to operate as planned, that is to say, 135 of the 165 routes that had been scheduled for Sunday.

The company informed affected passengers ahead of time, Vueling said in a press release. 94% of these people have already been offered either an alternative flight, a voucher, or a reimbursement, the same press release claimed.

The Vueling cabin crew strike began on November 1 and will last three months on Fridays, Sundays, and Mondays – also, December 6, 8, 24 and 31, as well as January 5.

The Stavla union is demanding a 13.4% pay rise to compensate for inflation, and it wants to negotiate a collective agreement with Vueling on conditions.

