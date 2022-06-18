Villoslada de Cameros and its attractions

Villoslada de Cameros is a town and municipality in the province and autonomous community of La Rioja, Spain.

Tourism and main attractions

Parish Church of Our Lady of the Tabernacle. Located at the top of the town. Built in the 17th century, it stands out for its baroque-style altarpiece.

Hermitage of Lomos de Orios. Located 9 km from the town, it was built in masonry in the 18th century. On the first Sunday of July a pilgrimage is celebrated, called the Great Charity, in which bread and lamb meat are distributed. More than 10,000 people meet each year.

Roman stele of the Mojón Alto hill. Roman tombstone with mixed Celtiberian and Roman inscriptions from the 2nd-3rd century located on a podium two kilometers from the town on the Mojón Alto hill.

Architectural urban framework. Its buildings are of singular interest, highlighting some examples of popular architecture from the 16th century and large cattle houses, some with a coat of arms, especially those built during the 18th century, the golden age of Villoslada. It is worth mentioning the current City Hall from the beginning of the 17th century, beautifully restored, which was ordered to be built by the Moreno-Montenegro family, the current Hostal Hoyos de Iregua from the beginning of the 18th century, the two mansions that belonged to the García del Valle family and a a good number of smaller houses, although very impressive, also built between the 17th and 18th centuries.

The “houses of the Chileans” erected during the first half of the 20th century by prosperous emigrants as rest houses for their vacations deserve. They are in a first line facing the river.

Royal Fabric Factory. Located at the access to the town in the place commonly known as the gap. It is a monumental building built at the beginning of the 17th century that in its heyday had more than 2000 square meters dedicated to washing wool and making fine merino wool fabrics, with 32 looms in the mid-18th century. It is a unique case in the Sierra due to its age and size and today it is clearly an example of industrial archeology that requires urgent restoration.

Sierra de Cebollera Natural Park Interpretation Center.

How to get to?

From Logroño 48 min (50.6 km) via N-111

From Madrid 3 hr 11 min (289 km) via A-2

Main information

Area: 94 km²

Coordinates: 42°06′50″N 2°40′24″W

Population: 354

Languages: Spanish

Currency: Euro

Visa: Schengen

Time: Central European UTC +1