Villarroya de los Pinares is a town and municipality of Teruel in the autonomous community of Aragon, Spain.

Traditionally, it has lived from agriculture and livestock. More recently, rural tourism has begun to become one more reason to visit the municipality. Nearby are the ski slopes of the Sierra de Gúdar. The abundant hunting and fishing are additional attractions.

Tourism and main attractions

The town of Villarroya de los Pinares was declared a Historic-Artistic Site in 1982. Numerous historic buildings in the urban area are crowned with ancient shields and inscriptions.

The town’s Gothic church, built in 1459 and dedicated to the Virgin of the Assumption, has a remarkable polygonal apse and a porticoed gallery. It has undergone several repairs since then. Cardinal de la Peña, who always harbored the dream of transforming it into a cathedral, lies buried in it.

The hermitage built in honor of the patron saint of the place, San Benón, stands in the vicinity of the town. Also, in the vicinity of this, is the castle in ruins that belonged to James I of Aragon.

How to get to?

From Teruel 47 min (54.5 km) via A-226

47 min (54.5 km) via A-226 From Zaragoza 2 hr 17 min (175 km) via A-222

2 hr 17 min (175 km) via A-222 From Madrid 4 hr 18 min (354 km) via A-2

Main information

Area: 66 sq. km

GPS coordinates: : 40°31′45″N 0°40′10″W

Language: Spanish

Population: 161

Currency: Euro

Visa: Schengen

Time: Central European UTC +1, in summer +2

