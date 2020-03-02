Vichyssoise with beets and leek

Ingredients:

2 medium leeks

1 small onion

Extra virgin olive oil

3 medium potatoes

Fresh white cheese (creamier than cottage cheese)

Salt, white pepper and nutmeg

Preparation

Cut the leeks and onions into slices, and the potatoes and beetroots into cubes.

Method

In a saucepan, heat some oil, add the leeks and onions, stir fry but don’t let it brown, after a while add the potatoes and beetroot, mix everything. Add three to one part of cold water, when it starts to boil, lower the heat and simmer for about 40 minutes, season with salt and two tablespoons of soft cheese, blend until smooth and strain through a sieve.

Presentation

Serve cold or hot accompanied by some brown bread croutons.

Alternatives

This recipe was inspired by the color and taste of the beetroot, but it could be replaced with corn to give it another look.

NUTRITIONAL NOTE:

Leek belongs to the group of onions, is diuretic, rich in potassium and has laxative properties. On the other hand, beetroot is a vegetable that is very rich in antioxidants, betaine is what gives it the characteristic red color, it also has lots of vitamin C (when raw) and quite a lot of sugar.