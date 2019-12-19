Sunday, 22nd December at 11h at the Rocafort Auditorium, Centre de Congressos, Sant Julià de Lòria. (Admission: 13€ in advance, 15€ at the box office.)

Charity fundraiser in favour of Hi Arribarem, an excellent organisation that helps disabled people visit the mountains both in winter – experiencing the thrill of skimming downhill on the snow – and summer trundling through the forests and mountain pastures.

Vermouth It’s Christmas in Andorra with Patxi Leiva. Cultural vermouth in favour of the Hi Arribarem association. Live music, magic, wall painting and a small snack.