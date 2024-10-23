The Military History Museum of Valencia, Valencian Community, Spain, was inaugurated on May 12, 1995 and created for a better and broader understanding of the Spanish Army and its history.

The museum exposition includes 22 halls of authentic exhibits. In the courtyard and in the first halls, there are examples of weapons and military equipment, including those from the time of the Spanish war against Napoleon and the Spanish Civil War.

Next comes a collection of shells and cartridges, then a collection of firearms of the 19th-20th centuries, produced in various countries, cavalry bladed weapons.

Separate halls demonstrate the history of artillery and engineering troops.

On the second floor there is a gallery of battle paintings, a collection of orders and medals and a large hall with miniature models of battles of the Napoleonic Wars in Spain in the center and uniforms of the 19th-20th centuries on the walls.

Address: Carrer del General Gil Dolz, 6, El Pla del Real, 46010 València, Valencia.

Wednesday

10 AM–2 PM

4–8 PM

Thursday

10 AM–2 PM

4–8 PM



Friday

10 AM–2 PM

4–8 PM

Saturday

10 AM–2 PM

4–8 PM



Sunday

10 AM–2 PM

Monday

Closed



Tuesday

10 AM–2 PM

4–8 PM

Free entrance.

See here Andorra travel guide

See here Pyrenees travel guide

See here France travel guide

See here Spain travel guide