Sergio Puig participated in the BRICS+ Fashion Summit as an ambassador for Spanish fashion industry. The summit took place in Moscow and was attended by over 100 countries worldwide— Europe, South-East Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, and the Pacific Islands. We asked him for his views on the role of the BRICS in the development of the global fashion industry, new fashion trends, and the upcoming Mediterránea Fashion Week Valencia in Spain in November.

Interview: Irina Rybalchenko

Is this your first time at the BRICS+ Fashion Summit? What are your impressions of the event?

Yes, it’s my first time in Moscow, and I was very impressed by the city and by how welcoming the people were… I was also very impressed by what I saw here in terms of the evolution of fashion. It’s wonderful and very important that there is a platform like the BRICS+ Fashion Summit that it is so global and brings together so many cultures.

What global issues relating to the fashion industry were discussed at the summit?

I took part in two sessions on topical fashion issues. The first was entitled ‘Cloud wardrobe: Trying on the unreal,’ where we talked about the opportunities and challenges that new technologies bring to the fashion industry and discussed how cloud technologies and AI improve the customer experience while contributing to the sustainability of the fashion industry. We also discussed the ethical issues that arise when implementing cloud technologies and AI, and how cloud wardrobes can be secure while guaranteeing data confidentiality.

The second session was entitled ‘Not a luxury but a necessity! Insider’s perspective of the luxury industry,’ and focused on redefining luxury to make it more accessible and relevant to today’s market. Hernández Barrera, director of FashionLife (Salvador), Marie Claire Fontaine, director of Panama Fashion Week, and Russian designers Alexandra Serova, Svetlana Shatunova, and Kseniia Podvalnaia also took part.

The event also included the international ‘Heritage’ exhibition, where the Spanish brand Maison Mesa presented several of its models that showcase Spanish tradition and innovation. Could you tell us about the history of the brand and how long it has been around?

Maison Mesa is a Spanish brand that is around 8-10 years old and whose creative director is Juan Carlos Mesa. He is dedicated to the world of design and fashion and has been working in the sector for over 25 years. He has collaborated with major brands such as Agatha Ruiz de la Prada, Deplozo, Cortefiel, Blanco, and Harper’s Baazar, and has taken part in national and international fashion shows such as the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris, Milan, New York, the Moscow Fashion Weeks, and in countries such as China, Colombia, Mexico, Germany, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Albania, Georgia, and Romania. He not only creates clothes and shoes, but also accessories (glasses, scarves, bags, and headgear). He has also designed sets for DJ sessions, theatre stages, advertising and film work, exhibitions, and installations. Today, this brand is well represented throughout Spain.

What are your impressions of Moscow Fashion Week?

This event is one of the biggest in Europe, with over 1,000 designer models presented and 80 fashion shows held. The impact of this event is clear, as it reflects the global fashion industry’s need for renewal and desire for diversity.

With the participation of over 200 international experts, the BRICS+ Fashion Summit has established itself as an important platform for the exchange of ideas, cooperation, and the promotion of new talent in the fashion industry.

Which collections did you enjoy above all others?

I like clothes that are ‘made in Spain,’ but there were participants from all over the world—designers from Ghana, Ecuador, Peru, Zimbabwe—who presented their collections. Every one of the collections we saw here, from all over the world, was wonderful.

How do fashion industry events in Europe differ from those you see here in Moscow?

Here we see an incredible mix of cultures! It’s amazing, and I love what’s happening here. We work on an international scale, and it’s obvious that the BRICS+ Fashion Summit platform is much stronger today than it was before.

Spain also organises similar events, doesn’t it?

Yes, we have different events in Madrid, Barcelona. In Valencia last year, we organised an event at la plaza de la Virgen. It was a fashion show by the Valencian haute couture brand Isabel Sanchis, which presented its new Spring/Summer 2024 collection as part of the Mediterranean Fashion Week calendar. This year, we’ll hold the event at the City of Arts and Sciences. Because what we’re looking for is a fusion of architecture with fashion and art.

How do you see the fashion world evolving?

Ultimately, fashion should be for everyone. Fashion always has been and always will be.

In terms of developing cooperation, would you like to invite to Valencia some of the designers you have met here?

Yes, of course I would. We have excellent relations with many of them and our platform is also international. This year, for example, we already have representatives from six Latin American countries, as well as Malaysia, China, and Turkey. All of them are very interested in working in Valencia. They’ve never been represented in our market before.

So you’ll be the first to help them take that step?

Yes, it could be the debut of these brands in Europe.

And when might that happen?

We’re launching the next Valencia Fashion Week very soon, on 15 and 16 November. But I think that next year we’ll probably have a lot more foreign brands.