Valencia, Valencian Community, Spain, the third largest city in Spain, fascinates with a unique flair, lots of charm and many impressive attractions. The wonderful beaches of Valencia also contribute to the fact that this city has become a really popular spot for city trips in Europe.

It’s a popular part of the Costa de Valencia of the Mediterranean resorts of Spain.

Along a palm-lined promenade there are kilometers of velvety-soft sandy city-beaches, some of them are awarded with the blue flag.

The closest beaches in Valencia are just 10-20 minutes walking from the center. The beaches in Valencia can easily be accessed by MetroValencia or by bus, EMT.

Playa del Cabanyal (Las Arenas Beach)

A really popular beach in Valencia is the Playa del Cabanyal, also known as Playa de las Arenas. It’s the first stretch of beach from the city’s harbor and it’s definitely the busiest here, especially in summer.

For many, it is considered a kind of party hotspot, where people not only celebrate on weekends. Behind the beach is the Las Arenas Balneario Resort, one of the best hotels on Valencia’s beaches!

El Cabanyal beach: 1.2 km in length and 135 metres wide.

Services available on El Cabanyal beach:

3 medical care stations

3 lifeguard towers



Car park behind the beach 12 public toilets (3 of them are suitable for people with disabilities)

13 showers

Sun lounger rental service

The exclusive Marina Beach Club ione of the most prestigious locations at Playa del Cabanyal. It is located at the top end of the beach and spoils its guests with cocktails and luxurious ambience.

Playa del Malvarrosa Beach

One of the most beautiful beaches in Valencia. It can be easily reached from the center by public transport or on foot. It’s two kilometers long.

La Malvarrosa has one medical care station. It is open for certain dates throughout the year and then every day over the summer.

Services available on La Malvarrosa beach:

2 lifeguard towers

Car park behind the beach

4 public toilets (2 of them are accessible for people with disabilities)

9 showers

Sun lounger rental

