Valencia International Airport, also known as Valencia-Manises International Airport (IATA: VLC, ICAO: LEVC), is a Spanish airport of Aena. It is located 8 km west of Valencia, Valencian Community, Spain, between the municipalities of Manises and Cuart de Poblet.

It’s the most important part of the transport system of Valencia.

The metro network Metrovalencia with lines 3 and 5 on the airport station connect the airport to the city centre (15 minutes), the main Railway Station of the city Estació del Nord (20 minutes) and the port of Valencia (30 minutes).

Its implementation has contributed to creating an important business and tourism center, facilitating the economic development of the surrounding areas.​ Numerous private aviation movements occur annually and aerial work related to agriculture is very important at this airport.

November 2019 marked 50 consecutive months of growth at Valencia Airport. 619,670 passengers were registered (+7.3%), being the first month of November that exceeds 600,000 passengers and, therefore, being the best month of November in history.

Of the total number of passengers at the airport in 2013, domestic traffic represents 31% of the passengers, while the remaining 69% corresponds to international traffic. Until 2010, the route with Madrid-Barajas collected more than 20% of the passengers of the airport, but with the arrival in 2010 of the AVE to Valencia, this route lost 75% of the passengers.

Regarding the main destinations of 2013, Paris (France) heads the list with more than 497,651 passengers (when adding the airports Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Beauvais-Tillé), although Palma de Mallorca (388,277 passengers) is the airport that handles the most passengers.

Other important international destinations are Zurich, Bergamo-Orio al Serio (located northeast of Milan), London-Gatwick, Amsterdam-Schiphol and Rome-Fiumicino. The Spanish cities with the highest passenger traffic from Valencia are Madrid-Barajas, Ibiza (especially between June and September), Seville and Santiago de Compostela. It is worth highlighting the large drop in domestic destinations and the good performance of European routes, which confirms the internationalisation of the Airport.

Traffic has increased in recent years. Although 2013 ended with a drop in passengers to 4,599,990 passengers, 3.2% less than in 2012, when 4.7 million users were reached, which already meant a fall of 4.6% compared to 2011. The maximum was reached in 2007 (coinciding with the America’s Cup): 5.9 million passengers.

The volume of goods has also increased considerably in recent years. It is the second airport with the highest number of passengers in the Valencian Community after Alicante–Elche Miguel Hernández Airport. In 2013 it was in tenth place in terms of number of passengers, eighth in terms of volume of goods and seventh in terms of number of operations, and was among the ten airports in the network that were profitable.

Valencia Airport houses the base of the regional airline Air Nostrum (which operates with the regional Iberia franchise), Vueling and Ryanair also have bases at the airport.

In March 2007, a new terminal building for regional aviation, connected to the main Terminal (T1), came into operation. On 31 July 2012, the New Terminal (T2) was inaugurated.

The airport has received criticism from industry experts, since Ryanair was established in November 2004, this airline has managed to concentrate more than 40% of the total passengers at the airport. In 2008, due to disagreements with the Generalitat Valenciana, Ryanair closed its base, which caused the loss of a significant number of passengers and 750 jobs at the airfield, until its reopening in 2010.

Todays the main destinations of the flights include: all cities of Spain, Egypt, UK, Germany, France, Scandinavia, Prague, Istanbul, Romania, Poland, Italy and many others.

See here Andorra travel guide

See here Pyrenees travel guide

See here France travel guide

See here Spain travel guide