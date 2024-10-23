The University of Valencia, Valencian Community, Spain (in Valencian and officially Universitat de València-Estudi General, UV), founded in 1499 under the name Estudi General, is one of the oldest universities in Spain. It is a public university, oriented towards teaching and research in almost all fields of knowledge.

It is divided into four campuses: Blasco Ibáñez, Tarongers, Onteniente and Burjasot-Paterna, and has numerous extensions, delegations, affiliated centres and exemplary locations, such as the historic building of La “Nau” —acronym for La Nostra Antiga Universitat, “Our Old University”—, the Botanical Garden or the Cerveró Palace. It has a wireless network in all its facilities, email services for all students, laboratories, a language centre, sports facilities and several libraries.

In the 2018/2020 academic year, it had 68,522 students across all its degrees, making it the largest university in terms of the number of students of the seven that made up the university system of the Valencian Community (also counting the two private universities of the autonomous region) and the seventh at national level. It also has 1,853 Administration and Services employees and 3,849 teachers and researchers.

The University of Valencia is among the four most prominent in Spain in the field of R&D&I, with 18 University Research Institutes (three of them joint centres with the Higher Council for Scientific Research). It is worth highlighting the Scientific Park of the University of Valencia, where research groups are located together with the technology-based business incubator, and spin-off companies of the university itself and others from outside.

In 2012, it won the Ability Awards for best organisation in the Spanish public sector, and in 2013 it won the CERMI.es awards for its inclusive dimension of disabilities and for being the best Erasmus institution in Spain. In 2014, the University of Valencia won a UNESCO award for its labour insertion observatory. In 2021, it established itself as one of the top Spanish universities in the 2021 ARWU (Academic Ranking of World Universities) world university ranking, also known as the Shanghai Ranking. The ranking system for this classification is by sections, so that the institutions in it are ordered alphabetically, worldwide the UV is in the 301-400 range; in the 5-8 state; and in 1-2 Valencian. The University of Valencia stands out worldwide in areas such as Remote Sensing, in which it occupies position 10; Food Science and Technology, in 20th place; Tourism, in 37th place; Public Health in the 51-75 range; and Physics where it is in the 76-100 range worldwide.

Its current rector is Professor María Vicenta Mestre Escrivá, elected in March 2018 in an electoral process in which she obtained 52.97% of the votes, becoming the first woman elected rector of the University of Valencia.7

Its library, with 1,392,793 volumes, is the fourth largest university library in Spain after the Library of the Complutense University of Madrid and the libraries of the University of Barcelona and the University of Seville.

History

At the request of James I of Aragon, Pope Innocent IV in 1246 authorized (by a Bull) the establishment of estudis generals in Valencia. The University Statutes were passed by the municipal magistrates of Valencia on 30 April 1499; this is considered to be the ‘founding’ of the university. In 1501, Pope Alexander VI signed the bill of approval and one year later Ferdinand II the Catholic proclaimed the Royal Mandatory Concession.

Its foundation was due to the zeal of Vincent Ferrer (later canonised) and to the donation of a building by Mosen Pedro Vilaragut. Only very meagre accounts have been preserved of the practical workings of the university. From the time of its foundation the courses included Latin, Greek, Hebrew, Arabic, philosophy, mathematics, and physics, theology, Canon law, and medicine.

Schools and programmes

The University of Valencia has 18 Schools and Faculties located in its three main campuses. Each one allocates different academic departments and offers undergraduate, official masters and PhD programs.

The University of Valencia offers degrees in almost all of the academic fields: Arts and Humanities, Engineering, Health sciences, Science, and Social sciences.

The exchange programs with foreign universities, as well as other programs of International Cooperation and Development Aid, allow students to study in other academic institutions from Europe, North America, Latin America, and Asia. Regarding student mobility through Erasmus program, it is among the top ten universities in Europe. The university has partnered with International Studies Abroad, a study abroad provider based in Austin, Texas, to bring inbound students from the United States and Canada.

