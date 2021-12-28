Two Catalans lead a new department of Jacques Cousteau’s World Underwater Federation

  News, News of Pyrenees, Science and technologies   /   

One is an archaeologist and the other one is a biologist. Both are from the Catalan northern city of Girona and are now the leaders of a new department of Jacques Cousteau’s World Underwater Federation.

Archeologist Gustau Vivar and biologist Boris Weitzmann will train divers to help scientists study the underwater world. The divers will collect data on things like environmental changes and endangered species and they will share it with worldwide scientists.

Both Catalans will lead the new department Citizen Science, which will pioneer public participation in scientific research. Their objective is to bring science to citizens and allow divers to go to places where scientists cannot reach.

In the future, the two researchers are considering using the project and allowing divers to grow Posidonia, a type of seagrass, to reduce the CO2 footprint under water. However, this next step needs more time.

The team has members from countries such as Italy, Portugal, France, Turkey, and Cuba, and it forms part of the Federation launched in 1959 by oceanographer Jacques Cousteau that currently groups around 130 organizations around the world.

Palaeonitella trifurcata is a new fossil species found and now reconstructed as a puzzle

Institut de Bioenginyeria de Catalunya and University of Cordoba presented a study about using artificial smell to control food quality

The University of Barcelona obtains nearly 9 million euros to install the first high-field nuclear magnetic resonance in Spain

The European Space Agency’s Fluorescence Explorer satellite mission is scheduled for launch in 2024 to provide global Solar-induced Fluorescence maps

Pyrenees glaciers are continuously losing thickness and surface area

Basque Country is drafting a protocol for a new global study on microplastic pollution

Read more: News ...