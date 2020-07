Tricycle car by Francesc Bonet from 1890 (replica)

Francesc Bonet Dalmau (Valls, 1840-1898) was a Spanish industrial engineer of Catalan origin, manufacturer of the textile sector, passionate about opera and travel, who in 1889 patented and built the first car in Spain, known as Bonet car.

Engine: Daimler, 462 cc

Power: 11 HP