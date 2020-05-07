Treaty of Medellín: Andorra ratified the treaty for the electronic transmission of applications and international legal cooperation

  All Andorra news, Business and Economy

Treaty of Medellín: Andorra ratified the treaty for the electronic transmission of applications and international legal cooperation

Yesterday, Andorra ratified the treaty for the electronic transmission of applications and international legal cooperation. It is the first state to ratify it.

This treaty provides for a secure and real-time transmission of communications for mutual legal assistance between the various authorities, facilitates electronic signature for international procedures and protects personal data, among others.

This was an important element in being able to be more efficient and agile in a situation like the current one (COVID-19).

Next Monday, 4th May the second opening phase will be activated in Andorra as epidemiological data evolve favourably

A new immigration quota of 450 jobs is being opened in Andorra

Standard & Poor has reaffirmed the country’s rating as BBB / A-2, in the context of the crisis caused by the coronavirus

The second law of urgent measures for the Covid-19 crisis was passed in the Consell General

Andorran Bill on new exceptional and urgent measures for the health emergency situation caused by the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic

No person and no family will be out on the street, they will have the support of the Andorran Government

Read more: All Andorra news ...