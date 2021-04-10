Travel restrictions between Andorra, Spain and France still remain

The Government of Andorra and the Generalitat de Catalunya met yesterday to share their analysis of the health situation as well as the state of travel between the two territories. This meeting is part of a series, which has been underway since February, to share the steps taken by the two governments in managing the situation provoked by COVID-19.

Both governments point out that travel must be limited and made with good reason. So, although mobility at the border is free for residents of both territories and in both directions, it is advisable that travel takes place within the usual nuclei of coexistence or bubbles. The Government of the Generalitat agreed to take Andorra into account in order to facilitate mobility between the two territories.

With regard to travel with France, the Government reports that the Franco-Andorran border remains open. Residents from Andorra do not need a negative PCR / TMA test for trips lasting less than 24 hours to the departments of Pyrénées-Orientales and Ariège – until now this exception was only allowed within a radius of 30 kilometers from the border.

For any other destination or for durations longer than 24 hours, it is mandatory to submit both a negative PCR / TMA test performed no later than 72 hours before the trip, and the completed document that can be downloaded from the following link: https://www.interieur.gouv.fr/Actualites/L-actu-du-Ministere/Attestation-de-deplacement-et-de-voyage. As always, once at the destination, visitors must respect the measures in force in the territory i.e. curfews and distances travelled from your new lodging.