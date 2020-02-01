Toyota iQ. Watercolor drawing by Joan Mañé 01.02.2020 World best cars by Jordi Vilaró / art, cars, paintings, vehicles Toyota iQ. Watercolor drawing by Joan Mañé Red Ferrari 250 P5 (1968). Watercolor by Joan Mañé Fort 12.01.2020 Blue Ferrari 458 with “Ferrari/Maserati” F136 V8 family, generating a power output of 562 HP 03.01.2020 Michel Irat CB1. Blue color from 1929 01.01.2020 Red Ferrari 488 GTB. Watercolor drawing by Joan Mañé 27.12.2019 Green Citroën B Conduite intérieure. The first European car with a full metal body 26.12.2019 Red Peugeot 207 from 2006. Watercolor drawing by Joan Mañé 23.12.2019 Read more: World best cars by Jordi Vilaró ...