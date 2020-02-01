Toyota iQ. Watercolor drawing by Joan Mañé

Red Ferrari 250 P5 (1968). Watercolor by Joan Mañé Fort

Blue Ferrari 458 with “Ferrari/Maserati” F136 V8 family, generating a power output of 562 HP

Michel Irat CB1. Blue color from 1929

Red Ferrari 488 GTB. Watercolor drawing by Joan Mañé

Green Citroën B Conduite intérieure. The first European car with a full metal body

Red Peugeot 207 from 2006. Watercolor drawing by Joan Mañé

