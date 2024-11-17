The Castle of the Arañones, also popularly called the Tower of Fusiliers, is a defensive tower located in the municipality of Canfranc in the Pyrenees, in the province of Huesca, Aragon, Spain, near the border with France. It was built in 1876 after the completion of the road from Zaragoza to France and its purpose was precisely to defend the new communication route. It was built as part of the defensive system of the Coll de Ladrones fort.

It is a three-storey building made with ashlars, and with a slate roof. It has been declared a Site of Cultural Interest.

Canfranc International railway station is situated 5 minutes by car to the north,

How to get to?

From Huesca 1 hr 9 min (92.5 km) via A-23

1 hr 48 min (160 km) via A-23 From Madrid 4 hr 35 min (475 km) via A-2

