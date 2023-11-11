Tournedos with black truffle sauce, sweet potato chips and a Bavarian garnish

Portion for 4 people

Ingredients:

4 slices of veal fillet, 300g each

Olive oil, salt and pepper

For the sauce:

2 medium shallots

1 fresh truffle (50 g)

100 grams of foie gras (half-baked)

30 g of butter

A small glass of cognac for the flambe

A teaspoon of black caviar

200 ml of Madeira or Port wine

0.75 ml of truffle juice

250 g of olive oil (to deep fry)

For the garnish:

2 sweet potatoes

Bavarian vegetables

2 eggs

100 ml of milk

100 mg of sour cream

Salt, pepper and nutmeg

Oil infused with truffle

Sprigs of rosemary, thyme or frozen parsley

Preparation:

Pour olive oil into a hot frying pan, and fry the turnedo (small medallions of veal previously cut exactly across the fibers and grilled or stewed) on both sides. Pour cognac over them and flambe the meat. Remove the turnedo from the pan and fry the finely chopped shallots.

Add the foie gras and truffles (previously cut and moistened in Port wine or Madeira and truffle juice). Season with salt and pepper, stir and continue to stir until it thickens.

Remove from the heat and add butter to the sauce to make it glisten.

In a deep frying pan, heat oil to boiling temperature and add the sliced sweet potatoes, frying until crispy. Remove from the pan, remove the excess oil and add salt to taste.

In a bowl, mix the eggs, milk, sour cream, salt, pepper and nutmeg with the help of a whisk. Steam the Bavarian vegetables at 85°, add in the sauce and cook for 50 minutes over a low heat.

Sprinkle with parsley to finish.

To serve:

Put the turnedot on individual plates, pour over the hot sauce, add the Bavarian vegetables as a side dish, alongside the potato chips, black caviar, and sprinkle with fresh herbs.

Bon Appetit!