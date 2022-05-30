Tourists from outside EU can now enter Spain with a negative Covid test

Tourists from outside the European Union (EU) can now enter Spain with a negative Covid-19 test, a vaccination certificate, or a recovery certificate.

The Spanish government’s official gazette (BOE) published the change of rule on Saturday to loosen the health requirements for entry into the country.

Up to now, travellers coming from outside the EU had to present a vaccination certificate to enter Spain, but this is no longer the case.

The order published in the BOE states that visitors entering Spain via air or sea borders, whatever their place of origin, must have one of the three certificates: a vaccination certificate, a negative Covid-19 test (PCR performed 72 hours before, or antigen test 24 hours before the trip), or a certificate of recovery with a minimum of 11 days after confirmation of the infection and maximum of 180 days.

Passengers under the age of 12 are exempt from presenting any type of certificate.