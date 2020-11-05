Tourists coming to Andorra will be required to show either a negative PCR or TMA test and to take out illness repatriation insurance

According to the Ministry of health of Andorra, tourists wishing to spend several nights in Andorra during the winter season will be required to show either a negative PCR or TMA test and to take out illness repatriation insurance. People from Spain, France and Portugal will be exempt from the insurance part of this regulation as there is already a mutual treaty taking care of it.

The cost of rapid antigen tests carried out under this Regulation will be borne by the person that requested them, not by public funding.