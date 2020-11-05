Tourists coming to Andorra will be required to show either a negative PCR or TMA test and to take out illness repatriation insurance

  All Andorra news, News, Tourism

According to the Ministry of health of Andorra, tourists wishing to spend several nights in Andorra during the winter season will be required to show either a negative PCR or TMA test and to take out illness repatriation insurance. People from Spain, France and Portugal will be exempt from the insurance part of this regulation as there is already a mutual treaty taking care of it.

The cost of rapid antigen tests carried out under this Regulation will be borne by the person that requested them, not by public funding.

90% of Andorra’s hotels are expected to close starting this week

Andorra approved the application of new, exceptional measures to deal with the health situation caused by COVID-19

Andorra announced new exceptional measures for the latest health emergency caused by SARS-CoV-2

New SPA Baths will be opened in Spanish Pyrenees

Andorra: Mandatory use of masks is prescribed on public roads and in places—both closed and open

Starting July 1st, Tarrega (Catalonia) launches free Wifi in public places

Read more: All Andorra news ...