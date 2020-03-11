Tourism Ministers of the Ibero-American Community decide to work together to minimize the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak

The 12th meeting of Tourism Ministers of the Ibero-American Community ended on Tuesday, in Andorra. Tourism Minister of Andorra, Veronica Canal, explained the joint decision of delegates to work in coordination, taking into account the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO), to minimize the effects of the Covid-19 outbreak. Sharing information is one of the key elements in this regard, said the minister.

The meeting, held on March 9 and 10, was attended by 17 senior representatives from 22 countries of the Ibero-American community, among which were the tourism ministers of Bolivia, Spain, Guatemala and Nicaragua, as well as the deputy ministers of Panama, Peru and Venezuela.

The meeting was also attended by the Prime Minister of Andorra, Xavier Espot, the Secretary-General of Latin American countries, Rebeca Greenpsan, and Manuel Butler, Executive Director of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

Delegates agreed to strengthen the link between tourism and sustainable development as a public policy priority until 2030. In addition, they highlighted the importance of innovation, the use of new technologies and education and training for further growth of the sector. This declaration will be presented at the XXVII Ibero-American Summit of Heads of State and Government, which will be held in Andorra in November 2020.