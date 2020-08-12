Tour de France is urging spectators at this year’s race to wear masks to respect the riders

“There will be people along the side of the road at the Tour de France, and apart from at the starts, the finishes and on the climbs, where there will be restrictions, life will go on as normal elsewhere. That’s why we’re calling for people to please wear masks,” Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme told French newspaper Nice-Matin on Tuesday.

“If you love the Tour and its champions, wear a mask when you’re cheering from the side of the road,” he said. “And that’s really not only in those areas, at the starts and finishes, where it will be enforced; we want people to wear them everywhere.”

It’s going to be the same for the podium protocol: no kisses, no interaction. And face masks will be mandatory all along the race route, where local-authority decrees apply.

Tour de France

Dates: August 29 to September 20, 2020

Stages: 21

Grand Départ: Nice, France

Finish: Paris, France

Opening with two tough, hilly stages in the south of the country, the 107th edition of the Tour de France will then head north to the southern point of the Alps

The race will then move south-westward after some tricky climbing stages, travelling down towards the first proper high mountain range of the race, the Pyrenees.