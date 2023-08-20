TotalEnergies, Baker Hughes, Technip Energies, Azimut (through the fund Azimut ELTIF – Infrastructure & Real Assets ESG) and other investors have signed preliminary agreement to invest in Zhero Europe in order to develop large scale renewable energies projects in Europe and Africa spanning across renewable power generation, power interconnections and green molecules.

Zhero Europe was founded with the vision that large integrated projects, including generation from high quality wind and solar resources, and captive long-distance exports, would be the most effective way to accelerate the energy transition in high demand areas.

With this round of financing, Zhero Europe will advance the development of its project portfolio, leveraging the world class expertise of its new investors.

Zhero is developing and will operate green energy production and infrastructure projects in the US, Europe, Middle East and Africa. Zhero is working towards a first target of bringing to FID 5GW of projects by 2026.

As part of its ambition to get to net zero by 2050, TotalEnergies is building a portfolio of activities in electricity and renewables. At the end of July 2023, TotalEnergies’ gross renewable electricity generation installed capacity was 19 GW. TotalEnergies will continue to expand this business to reach 35 GW of gross production capacity from renewable sources and storage by 2025, and then 100 GW by 2030 with the objective of being among the world’s top 5 producers of electricity from wind and solar energy.