Torrelavega is a city, a municipality and important industrial and commercial hub in the Autonomous Community of Cantabria, northern Spain. The rivers Saja and Besaya flow through the city.

The Cave of Altamira (Santillana del Mar), famed for the prehistoric paintings found inside, is about 10 kilometres northwest of the city.

Torrelavega is one of the Cantabrian towns crossed by the Camino del Norte.

Tourism and main attractions

The Church of Our Lady of the Assumption is a religious temple of Catholic worship under the Marian dedication of Our Lady of the Assumption.

It is a monumental church, neo-Gothic style, built at the end of the 19th century.

It was conceived as the most ambitious work at that time for the town, taking advantage of its economic expansion based on commercial activity as a crossroad between the Meseta and Santander; whose port was at its peak overseas; time that it was going to change its image of a rural town, for a new more urban one, receiving the title of city, in 1895 from the hand of Maria Christina of Austria.

The church of the Virgen Grande (also called the church of San José Obrero or the new church) is a Catholic temple. It was designed by Luis Moya Blanco.

It is dedicated to the Great Virgin, patron saint of the city, whose feast day is celebrated on August 15. It contains an image of the Great Virgin from the 15th century, in Gothic style. Outside the reliefs and sculptures of Jesús Otero and Higinio Sainz stand out.

Other places to see:

The Convent of the Santos Reyes San Luis and San Fernando de las Madres Carmelitas, in Sierrapando.

The hermitage of Santa Ana, in Tanos. Its patron saint is commemorated on July 26.

Torrelavega Town Hall: The Palace of Demetrio Herrero, built in 1888 and the current seat of the Town Hall.

Plaza Mayor, with its arcades.

The House of the Counts of Torreanaz.

The Casona Calderón (or of the Martyrs).

The monumental complex of Viérnoles, made up of palaces and mansions from the 17th to 19th centuries.

La Lechera Factory, current venue of the Cantabria Trade Fair.

The FEVE railway station.

The Espina bridge, which gives access to Viérnoles from Tanos.

The Red Bridge, in Tanos.

The national cattle market.

How to get to?

Nearest airport is in Santander.

From Santander 26 min (26.9 km) via A-67

26 min (26.9 km) via A-67 From Madrid 4 hr 16 min (431 km) via A-67

Main information

Area: 35 km²

Coordinates: 43°21′11″N 4°02′45″W

Population: 51 237

Languages: Spanish

Currency: Euro

Visa: Schengen

Time: Central European UTC +1

See here Pyrenees travel guide

See here France travel guide

See here Spain travel guide

See here Andorra travel guide