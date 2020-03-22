To avoid spreading the virus in El Cedre Retirement Home, the Ministry of Health is looking into having the residents lodged in various empty hotels

The Minister of Health, Martínez Benazet, announced that doctors, nursing staff, university faculty and medical students had all been mobilized, along with students and teachers from scientific branches of study, to assist in the country’s health service.

He highlighted guidelines for improving ones quality of life whilst staying at home, acknowledging that doing so for a long period of time can create psychological stress. Following some simple tips can make your stay more positive: establishing a daily routine incorporating exercises to improve your general fitness. Many examples can be found online. This is also an opportunity to take up hobbies you’ve always wanted to try, possibly studying those, too, online, reading more books and above all, keeping positive.

The Minister reminded people of the possibility of calling a psychologist on 809 031 or by writing to [email protected] .

Hopefully many of the healthcare professionals who are currently in quarantine, will soon be back at work.

To avoid spreading the virus in El Cedre Retirement Home, the Ministry is looking into having the residents lodged in various empty hotels so there is more physical space between each individual.

Here is a useful link to the WHO’s Covid-19 webpage. https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019 .

Mari Pangestu, director of the World Bank since the 1st March, recognises that in some countries there aren’t enough test kits. However, she describes extensive testing as “the most important priority”, adding that “testing those who are symptomatic but not necessarily hospitalised and still spreading the virus is perhaps even more important”.

Andorra has started random testing of drivers at the roadside.