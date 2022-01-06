Three Kings arrive in Catalonia with face masks and limited parades

After an exhausting journey from the east, Their Majesties did not miss their annual visit but offered a very unique image: they were all wearing face masks, as established by the Catalan government.

Gaspar, Melchior, and Balthasar did not forget their customary ornate crowns and regal robes but were more cautious than other years.

Yet, this did not deter thousands and thousands of kids across Catalonia from welcoming them in the parades they led.

All those attending over the age of 6 were obliged to wear face masks, while they were recommended for children aged 3 to 5.

The health authorities had also urged parade participants and attendees to keep as much distance from other people as possible and to avoid chanting.

The tradition of the three kings throwing sweets to children did not go ahead in some places, including Barcelona, with authorities wanting to avoid children crowding together and lowering their face masks.