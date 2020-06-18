Those who have the most difficulties finding work in Andorra are those who are neither Andorran, Spanish or Portuguese

According to Employment Agency of Andorra, by this moment 1,761 people enrolled in the service, 41% compared to last month. The situation is not affected by gender but by age. The most affected group is 26-39-year-olds. By nationality, those who have the most difficulties finding work are those who are neither Andorran, Spanish or Portuguese. The majority affected are people who have lived in the country for less than 5 years. The sectors most affected have been trade and hospitality followed by professional technicians.

Unemployment benefits have gone from an average of 19 people per month in 2019 to a total of 421 in May 2020. The percentage of unemployment benefit coverage goes from an average of 4.5% of applicants searching during 2019 to 24% in May 2020.

The Government of Andorra will approve a program next week to improve the response to this situation. They will work in a transversal way to develop specific employment and training plans to respond, support and cover people in involuntary unemployment.