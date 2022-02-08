The WÜRTH MODYF ISMF European Championships have reached the Spanish Pyrenees

After successfully passing the first three World Cup stages, the best international ski mountaineering athletes have reached Boí Taüll, Vall de Boí, in the Spanish Pyrenees, to compete for the 2022 continental medals.

The schedule of what seems to be the most important week of the 2021/22 season includes four competitions: Sprint, Vertical, Individual and Relay. At the close of the registrations, there are about 180 accredited athletes representing 18 different countries.

It is important to remember that, compared to the World Cup’s competitions, the continental races will also include athletes belonging to the U18 category. The programme is scheduled with the Sprint as opening race on Wednesday 9 February with the start at 9:00. The Vertical race, with only one long ascent, will be staged the following day.

The athletes will have the opportunity to recover their energies on Friday, the rest day. This way they can train on the track of the Individual race which will be on Saturday morning. The grand finale of the event will take place on Sunday 13 February with the Relay race. This competition will award the strongest international ski mountaineering teams in the new Olympic format that will debut in this European Championships with the Mixed formula.

The weather forecast for Boí Taüll area is excellent for the week. The only aspect that worries a little the local organisers and the ISMF technicians is the lack of snow in the ski resort, forcing the insiders to work overtime especially for the Individual race.