The white Rolls-Royce Phantom I Cabriolet DHC Aluminium by Wilkinson from 1926.

Wilkinson company was founded in 1904 by Isaac Wilkinson and his family as repairers and manufacturers of horse-drawn vehicles, the company developed over the years to become coachbuilders to the motor trade as it emerged in the 1920’s.

The Rolls-Royce Phantom was Rolls-Royce’s replacement for the original Silver Ghost. Introduced as the New Phantom in 1925, the Phantom had a larger engine than the Silver Ghost and used pushrod-operated overhead valves instead of the Silver Ghost’s side valves.

The Phantom was built in Derby, England, and Springfield, Massachusetts, in the United States. There were several differences in specification between the English and American Phantoms.

The Phantom was replaced by the Phantom II in 1929. The designation Phantom I was never used by Rolls-Royce; it is a construct of enthusiasts applied to help distinguish it from other generations with the same model name.

