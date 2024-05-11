Château de Varennes is located in Quincié-en-Beaujolais commune in the Rhône department in Beaujolais, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region, France, Beaujolais, one hour by car from Lyon.

The first stone of the building was placed in the middle of the 11th century. From that period remains the entrance pavilion that precedes the service quarters. This perfectly preserved Square Tower, exposing its mullioned windows, has a beautiful stone stairway and a vaulted cellar supported by a central pillar. After the 11th century, Varennes evolved from a fortified castle to a seigniorial residence: moats are filled in.

The service quarters were built in the early 16th century. This is where winegrowers had their dwelling. Striking from an architectural standpoint, their front is made of an amazing covered space supported by wooden pillars with gothic mouldings. From there, one can access cellars enlarged in the 19th century and the winery where the wine is still produced today.

West, the stables were built in the 17th century. From there, one can also admire sculpted billowing stones which frame the porches designed to facilitate the entrance for carriages. On the right of the building, a bread oven still stands which construction is anterior to a newer one’s built in the small annex in the middle of this court.

The honeycombed manorial pigeon house with its central pivoting ladder was built at the end of the 16th century. So was Saint Emilien chapel – now in ruins – a couple of yards away in the middle of vines. The chapel construction was ordered by Jean de Nagu in 1577.

Address: 2330 Route de Varennes, 69430 Quincié-en-Beaujolais, France

Shortest distances by car

From Paris: 4 hr 4 min (434 km) via A6

From Lyon: 55 min (59.9 km) via A6

From Marseille: 3 hr 57 min (367 km) via A7

From Toulouse: 5 hr 29 min (587 km) via A20 and A89

From Monaco: 6 hr 13 min (561 km) via A8 and A7

From Andorra: 7 hr 21 min (719 km) via A9 and A7

From Madrid: 12 hr 2 min (1,271 km) via A89

From Moscow: 29 hr (2,947 km) via E30/M1

From Belgrade: 14 hr 42 min (1,510 km) via E70 and A4

From Istanbul: 25 hr (2,459 km) via E70

From Bern: 3 hr 29 min (344 km) via A1 and A40

