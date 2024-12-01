The academic center also participates in another project Erasmus+ whose goal is promote inclusive values among adolescents.

The University of Amsterdam (The Netherlands), the University of Latvia and the Bratislava International School of Liberal Arts (Slovakia), as well as the network of educational centers of the group COAS, especially the Biscayan high school Ayalde, are participating in the research, which will run until the fall of 2027.

The project claims meaningful reading as an ally to help students find meaning and purpose in their lives, making them more resilient and responding to their emotional, social and civic needs.

As a result of this research, educational materials will be created for the university and secondary school academic staff , including a digital guide , a generalist subject and a training program for university teachers. Likewise, the project includes the Reading Mentors activity, a service learning program that has already begun at the School of Communication at the University of Navarra under the direction of Professor Beatriz Gómez, and where a group of upper year students work with first year students to improve their reading skills through different dynamics.