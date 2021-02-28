The University of Barcelona takes part in the exhibition “Mars. The red mirror”

The exhibition “Mars. The red mirror” can be seen in the Barcelona Center for Contemporary Culture (CCCB).

This journey explores how we are linked to the red planet, from ancient times to date, through several approaches and disciplines. Science, arts and literature interact in a great exhibition project that explores our condition and future as a species.

The Institute of Cosmos Sciences has collaborated in the definition of the exhibition since the beginning, through its director, Xavier Luri. As part of the exhibition, the activity Cosmos will take place on March 6: a conversation between Xavier Luri and ICCUB researcher Carme Jordi. There will be, in collaboration with CCCB, a session on the exploration of the space, with the participation of several UB institutes. The meeting will treat this topic from different perspectives, such as the economic and the technological ones. Carme Jordi will also take part in the ALIA Mission, an educational project by the CCCB for upper secondary education students. Its objective is to relate scientific dissemination to literary creation.

Literature and scientific creation play an important role in the exhibition, and in this line, thirteen books from the CRAI collection are presented. Two of them are studies on Mars from early 20th century, one from the Physics and Chemistry CRAI Library and another from the Philology CRAI Library, and among these is a manuscript piece from the 15th century of the Ciceronian treatise De officiis, as well as a copy of the known Nuremberg Chronicle, an illustrated work explaining the history of the world since its creation.

Among these are also printed volumes from the 16th and 19th centuries, works by relevant astronomers such as Ptolomy, Galileo Galileu and Johannes Keppler.