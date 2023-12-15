The project will be helpful in space missions such as Gaia, the European Space Agency’s (ESA) flagship project to detail the stellar mapping of our galaxy and broaden the global perspective of the cosmos around us.

Addressing strategic research issues in astrophysics, improving knowledge of our galaxy and the cosmos, and boosting the European space sector at the forefront of astrophysics are the reference axes of the SPACIOUS project. This project is funded with 1.9 million euros by the European Union’s Horizon Europe programme and is coordinated by Xavier Luri, professor at the Faculty of Physics of the University of Barcelona and director of the Institute of Cosmos Sciences (ICCUB).

SPACIOUS (Science PlAtform Cloud Infrastructure for Outsize Usage Scenarios), which will be conducted from January 2024 to December 2027, aims to become a turning point for exploiting scientific data from space missions more efficiently, through a new computational framework in astrophysics based on big data and data mining technologies. With this innovative approach, the project will be helpful in space science to handle the growing volume of highly complex data from space missions such as Gaia, the European Space Agency’s (ESA) flagship project for stellar mapping of our galaxy, the Milky Way, or the recently launched Euclid, dedicated to better understand dark energy and dark matter by accurately measuring the accelerating expansion of the universe.

This initiative will promote unified access to scientific data, infrastructures, tools and methodologies that analyse information from space projects. SPACIOUS is the result of scientific cooperation between the University of Barcelona, the University of A Coruña (UDC), the University of Edinburgh (UEDIN, UK), the Barcelona Supercomputing Center (BSC), the Centre for Astrophysics and Gravitation (CENTRA, Portugal) and the Adam Mickiewicz University of Poznań (UAM, Poland).