In 2022, the University of Barcelona (UB) has improved its position in the most prestigious international rankings. In fact, it has just climbed the recently published University Ranking by Academic Performance 2022-2023 (URAP) and National Taiwan University Ranking (NTU). This is the culmination of an entire year’s results.

In April, the UB climbed 15 places in the SCImago Institutions Rankings, moving up to the 89th place in the world among higher education institutions, where it also maintains its leading position in Spain.

In the case of the NTU, the UB has moved up 14 places to 63rd place in the world. In particular, it stands out for its good score in the field of medicine, in which it is ranked 42nd. Specifically, it stands out in the disciplines of immunology (39th), clinical medicine (45th) and neurosciences and behaviour (45th). It also maintains its leadership in the state in this ranking.

In the latest edition of the World University Rankings, published by the British specialist magazine The Times Higher Education, it climbed 11 places to 182nd in the world. And, once again, as the Spanish leading institution.

Regarding the new edition of Best Global Universities (BGU), the UB has gained one position in the URAP and is the state leader. It is also the only centre in Spain to be ranked among the top 100 in terms of scientific productivity.

Last, the UB is the only university in Spain to be listed among the top 200 worldwide in the prestigious Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU), also known as the Shanghai Ranking. It maintains its leadership in Spain in the Webometrics Ranking Web of Universities, holding the 124th position worldwide, and in CWUR, holding the 132th position worldwide.

Of the ten most renowned world rankings, in the eight mentioned above, the UB is the Spanish leading institution and in the other two (QS-WUR and RUR) it is in second position.