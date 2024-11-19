The University of Almería (UAL) is a public university located in the province of Almería (Spain, Andalusia), it is located on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea, in the neighborhood of La Cañada de San Urbano, two km east of the city of Almería.

It was founded in 1993 by law 3/1993, of July 1, and today it has approximately 14,000 students. Around 45,000 graduates have come out of its classrooms since its creation; graduates who have contributed considerably to the economic, social and cultural takeoff of the province of Almería.

With a little over a quarter of a century of history, the UAL has grown rapidly, becoming one of the leading universities in Spain in research and knowledge transfer in the fields such as agri-food and the environment.

Deeply committed to its environment, the UAL offers society a range of degrees closely linked to the needs of various productive sectors. The UAL is not only recognized for its involvement with innovation and teaching quality and for its scientific and entrepreneurial vocation, but also for its clear commitment to digitization, internationalization, sustainability, equality and inclusion as complementary strategic axes.

Faculties and schools:

Higher School of Engineering

Faculty of Education Sciences

Faculty of Health Sciences

Faculty of Economics and Business

Faculty of Experimental Sciences

Law School

Faculty of Humanities

Faculty of Psychology

Postgraduate and Continuous Training Center

International Doctoral School

Address: Universidad de Almería, Carretera Sacramento s/n, 04120 La Cañada de San Urbano, Almería.

