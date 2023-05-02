The University of Castilla-La Mancha (UCLM) has held a conference to study the consequences of music sessions vol. 53 by Bizarrap and Shakira, which the Columbian singer dedicated to her ex-partner Gerard Piqué, from different areas of law: from protecting privacy to international law (having moved to Miami, taking her children with her).

The well-known “Music Sessions vol. #53” from the Argentinian producer Bizarrap and the Columbian singer Shakira was the fourth most listened to song in the world in the first three months of 2023, surpassed only by Miley Cyrus, SZA and The Weeknd. In fact, it was played over fifteen million times the day it was released and in under 24 hours reached the top 50 in the world charts. The viral effect of this internationally, which is confined to the performing arts, goes hand in hand with another equally important one in society: the song has quite explicit references to the football player Gerard Piqué, Shakira´s ex-partner. This has dominated conversations all over the world, and have been driven by the social networks, in particular.

Professors from the University of Castilla-La Mancha (UCLM) Lorena Sales Pallarés, Nieves Pacheco Jiménez and Pilar Molero Martín-Salas, were also drawn to this song and decided to make the most of it to talk about law during the conference “Implicaciones jurídicas del caso Shakira y Piqué a propósito de la session 53 BZRP”/Legal implications of the Shakira versus Piqué case from the BZRP Music sessions vol. 53″ which was held at the Cuenca Faculty of Social sciences. According to the poster for the conference, this is “CLEARly aimed at law students and people wanting to get a sneak PIQ for this story ” in which there are critical undertones about the Barcelona (Catalonia) team player, who apparently had an affair with a young women called Clara Chía when he was in a relationship with Shakira.

The aim of the conference is to “help students reflect on important legal matters by using a trendy story in the media and one which interests them” professor Nieves Pacheco Jiménez explains, who believes that using up-to-date, relevant resources helps students gain a clearer perception of how law applies to it.

Professor Nieves Pacheco Jiménez and her colleagues may also consider using the controversial story of Ana Obregón and her granddaughter, who was conceived with a surrogate mother in the United States with the sperm of her deceased child, for a future conference.

About

The University of Castilla–La Mancha (UCLM) is a public university in Castile-La Mancha, Spain. It offers courses in the cities of Albacete, Ciudad Real, Cuenca, Toledo, and Talavera de la Reina. This university was recognised by law on 30 June 1982, and began to operate three years later.

The current University of Castilla–La Mancha is not the key educational institution in the region. Centuries ago, the University of Sigüenza, until the late 15th century, and the Pontifical and Royal University College of Santa Catalina of Toledo, originating precisely at the end of that same century, were already offering educational activities in the region. The University is also the partner of College of Law in Wroclaw.