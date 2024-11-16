The Tranquera reservoir is located in the municipalities of Carenas, Nuévalos and Ibdes, in the province of Zaragoza, autonomous community of Aragon in Spain.

The reservoir takes waters from the Piedra River and involved the flooding of two towns: Somed and Cocos. The reservoir allows the supply of drinking water to the city of Calatayud, as well as the irrigation of 15,000 Ha in the Calatayud region. It includes a hydroelectric exploitation.

The dam has a total height of 80.45 meters above foundations. Dam thickness 90 meters. Foundation thickness: 39 meters. The gates have 3 automatic sector risers of 19×5 meters and the spillway capacity is 1,470 m³ / s.

In summer it becomes a popular place for water activities.

GPS coordinates: 41°15′04″N 1°48′15″W

Attractions nearby: Monasterio de Piedra

How to get to?

From Zaragoza 1 hr 18 min (117 km) via A-2

From Madrid 2 hr 19 min (219 km) via A-2

