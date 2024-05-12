The Château de Thoiriat is located in the town of Creches-sur-Saône in Saône-et-Loire, Beaujolais, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, France.



The castle consists of a rectangular main building covered with a hipped roof and flanked at its ends by two wings in return at right angles to slightly forward on its two facades. In the center of each of the facades, a front section of one bay is crowned with a pediment, carved with a cartouche with the Thy arms. The only other decorative element of this austere ensemble is the stone balcony on brackets, to which opens, on the first floor, a French window. Among the outbuildings, which are quite disparate, is a long building covered with a broken roof pierced with skylights with fins.

The castle, private property, is closed to public.

In 1749, it was acquired by Antoine-Alexandre de Thy, knight, husband of Christine de La Fage, baroness of Saint-Uriège and in 1779 next to the modest fortified house, in poor condition, a new castle was built by the son, Philibert-Joseph de Thy; the architect would be Jean-Pierre Caristie. The castle, confiscated during the Revolution is sold as national property. The two turrets of the old fortified house have been partly dismantled, a prelude to its final disappearance; the property is acquired by a craftsman, Philibert Vacher who sells it shortly after to Jean-Pierre Canard whose descendants still own it.

Address: 71680 Crêches-sur-Saône, France

GPS coordinates: 46° 14′ 38″ N, 4° 46′ 16″ E

Shortest distances by car

From Paris: 3 hr 40 min (405 km) via A6

From Dijon: 1 hr 18 min (134 km) via A6

From Lyon: 58 min (72.8 km) via A6

From Marseille: 3 hr 57 min (380 km) via A7

From Toulouse: 5 hr 28 min (606 km) via A9 and A7

From Monaco: 5 hr 17 min (562 km) via A8 and A7

From Andorra: 7 hr 23 min (732 km) via A9 and A7

See here France travel guide

See here Spain travel guide

See here Pyrenees travel guide

See here Andorra travel guide