The Swiss Iwan Arnold and Marianne Fatton are the new World Champions of the Sprint Race held in Arinsal (Andorra)

Arno Lietha (SUI) and Giulia Murada (ITA) got the gold among U23s, while Caroline Ulrich (SUI) and Noé Rogier (FRA) among U20s. Louise Trincaz (FRA) and Julian Tritscher (AUT) are the winners of the U18 category.

After the official opening ceremony of yesterday evening, today (Tuesday 2 March 2021) the ISMF World Championships’ week in Andorra has begun with the fastest and therefore more intense competition: the Sprint race. The track has been the classic one with the traditional first phase, followed by the diamonds section, a part on foot and one with the skis on, before undertaking the last transition and moving towards the finish line. The strong morning of competition has started with the U18 and U20 categories and then culminated with the challenges of the Senior.

Among Senior Men, Nadir Maguet (ITA), Oriol Cardona Coll (ESP), Iwan Arnold (SUI), Thibault Anselmet (FRA), Nicolò Canclini (ITA) and Arno Lietha (SUI) have got to the final round.

Marianne Fatton (SUI) – Senior Women winner of the Sprint race at the World Champioships in Andorra

Regarding the U23 category, Arno Lietha (SUI) and Giulia Murada (ITA) are the winners of today’s Sprint race.

About the athletes of the U18 category, on their debut in the international competitions of the current season, Julian Tritscher (AUT) has arrived first, ahead of Jon Kistler (SUI) and Finn Hösch (GER).

Once archived this first day of competition of the ISMF World Championships in Andorra, tomorrow it will be the turn to assign other important medals with the Relay race. The track will differ only partially from today’s one, with a second ascent and a second descent.