Beiersdorf AG, the parent company behind the luxury brand La Prairie, signed an agreement to acquire the real estate assets of Clinique La Prairie in Montreux, Switzerland. The transaction is subject to the customary closing conditions and is expected to be completed later this year.

Established in 1931, the Clinique La Prairie site is where the original research into cellular therapy for use in rejuvenating cosmetic products took place. Since then, the cellular complex has become the essential scientific basis of all La Prairie’s luxury skincare products. Through the acquisition, the iconic Clinique La Prairie building, “La Résidence”, a typical Swiss-style villa on the shores of Lake Léman, which features in the La Prairie brand emblem, becomes part of Beiersdorf Group.

Since the 1980s, La Prairie Group and Clinique La Prairie Group have been separate entities with distinct brands. According to the agreement, the acquired premises of more than 23,000 qm² comprise seven buildings, and includes the signature villa, “La Résidence”. The on-site medical and health clinic will continue to be operated by Clinique La Prairie Group. The parties have agreed not to disclose financial details of the transaction.