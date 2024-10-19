The sanctuary of Nosa Señora do Corpiño, better known simply as O Corpiño, is a sanctuary located in the municipality of Lalín, Pontevedra province, Galicia, Spain.

The sanctuary stands on a small hill at the top of the Deza river valley, a halfway up the road from Silleda to Vila de Cruces.

The current architecture of the building dates from the end of the 19th century. However, the location of the current sanctuary was chosen around the 12th century, since legend has it that nearby, in a small hermitage offered to San Adriano, lived a person who had a great devotion to the figure of Mary, to whom he dedicated numerous sermons that were gratefully received by the residents of the area.

Working hours

Wednesday

11AM–2PM

4PM–8PM

Thursday

11AM–2PM

4PM–8PM

Friday

11AM–2PM

4PM–8PM

Saturday

11AM–1:30PM

4PM–8PM

Sunday

9:30AM–1:30PM

4PM–8PM

Monday

11AM–2PM

4PM–8PM

Tuesday

11AM–2PM

4PM–8PM

How to get to?

From Pontevedra 1 hr 8 min (101 km) via AP-9 and Autoestrada Central Galega/Autovía Lalín-Santiago/AP-53

From Santiago de Compostela 37 min (44.5 km) via Autoestrada Central Galega/Autovía Lalín-Santiago/AP-53

37 min (44.5 km) via Autoestrada Central Galega/Autovía Lalín-Santiago/AP-53 From Madrid 5 hr 28 min (570 km) via A-6 and A-52

Address: s/n, Santuario de Nosa Señora do Corpiño, 36512, Pontevedra, Spain

