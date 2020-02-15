The Reale Avintia Racing team presents its new colors for 2020 in Andorra

The Reale Avintia Racing Team presented yesterday the Ducati Desmosedici GP19, the KTM Moto3 and the Enérgica Ego Corsa MotoE with which it will compete in the 2020 season, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the team, in front of hundreds of people who came to the Hard Rock Café Andorra.

Fans were able to come and get autographs and photos with Tito Rabat and Johann Zarco, Carlos Tatay and Xavi Cardelús, the team’s new riders for 2020. Eric Granado could not be present as he is in Brazil preparing for next season. They also enjoyed an exceptional and dizzying show from Ducati’s official stunt rider, Emilio Zamora.

The Reale Avintia Racing Team is very motivated and expectant to face this new exciting season, in which the whole team will work hard and in the same direction to reach all the objectives and achieve the greatest possible success.