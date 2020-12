The product Byly bio desodorante dermo roll-on, lots 0707 and 0708 from Laboratorios Byly, S.A., has been withdrawn from the market due to microbiological contamination by pseudomona aeruginosa.

This has also been notified by the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products.

Users are advised not to use them and to return them to the establishment where they purchased them or else dispose of them.